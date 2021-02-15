Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: AZEK Company (AZEK), Air Canada (OtherACDVF) and Dcp Midstream Partners (DCP)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on AZEK Company (AZEK), Air Canada (ACDVF) and Dcp Midstream Partners (DCP).

AZEK Company (AZEK)

In a report issued on February 11, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on AZEK Company, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $47.19, close to its 52-week high of $47.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 57.0% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyline Champion, Taylor Morrison, and Toll Brothers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AZEK Company with a $48.70 average price target, a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

Air Canada (ACDVF)

RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin maintained a Buy rating on Air Canada on February 12 and set a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 71.0% success rate. Spracklin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as GFL Environmental, TFI International, and Canadian Pacific.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Air Canada with a $21.66 average price target, which is a 27.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 1, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$26.00 price target.

Dcp Midstream Partners (DCP)

RBC Capital analyst Elvira Scotto maintained a Hold rating on Dcp Midstream Partners on February 11 and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.17, close to its 52-week high of $24.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 63.9% success rate. Scotto covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheniere Energy Partners, Crossamerica Partners, and Green Plains Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dcp Midstream Partners with a $23.38 average price target.

