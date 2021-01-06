Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Autoliv (ALV) and DHT Holdings (DHT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Autoliv (ALV) and DHT Holdings (DHT).

Autoliv (ALV)

The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $92.86, close to its 52-week high of $95.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 63.1% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Renault SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Autoliv is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $93.36.

DHT Holdings (DHT)

The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Haugen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 67.4% success rate. Haugen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hoegh LNG Partners, Deutsche Post, and Stolt-Nielsen.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DHT Holdings with a $6.17 average price target.

