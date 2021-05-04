Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Ametek (AME), Archrock (AROC) and Schindler Holding AG (OtherSHLAF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Ametek (AME), Archrock (AROC) and Schindler Holding AG (SHLAF).

Ametek (AME)

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Buy rating on Ametek on May 2 and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $134.31, close to its 52-week high of $137.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 61.0% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Ametek has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $142.33, which is a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Archrock (AROC)

In a report released yesterday, T J Schultz from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Archrock, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 68.5% success rate. Schultz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Oasis Midstream Partners, NGL Energy Partners, and Equitrans Midstream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Archrock is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.33.

Schindler Holding AG (SHLAF)

In a report issued on April 30, Nicholas Housden from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Schindler Holding AG, with a price target of CHF245.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $287.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Housden is ranked #3329 out of 7490 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Schindler Holding AG is a Hold with an average price target of $279.20, representing a -2.9% downside. In a report issued on April 30, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF225.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.