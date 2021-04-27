Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC), DHT Holdings (DHT) and American Airlines (AAL)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC), DHT Holdings (DHT) and American Airlines (AAL).

Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Scott Graham maintained a Hold rating on Altra Industrial Motion yesterday and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $64.67, close to its 52-week high of $66.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 72.1% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Thermon Group Holdings, Rockwell Automation, and AO Smith.

Altra Industrial Motion has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.75.

DHT Holdings (DHT)

Jefferies analyst Randy Giveans maintained a Buy rating on DHT Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Giveans is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 51.5% success rate. Giveans covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Navios Maritime Partners, and Nordic American Tanker.

DHT Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.05, implying a 38.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.10 price target.

American Airlines (AAL)

Berenberg Bank analyst Adrian Yanoshik maintained a Sell rating on American Airlines yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Yanoshik is ranked #7190 out of 7481 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Airlines is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $20.50, which is a -6.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Susquehanna also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

