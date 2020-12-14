Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) and Applied Materials (AMAT)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) and Applied Materials (AMAT).

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT)

In a report released today, Ravi Shanker from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Allegiant Travel Company, with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $175.32, close to its 52-week high of $186.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 55.2% success rate. Shanker covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as United Airlines Holdings, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Allegiant Travel Company with a $180.50 average price target, implying a 1.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 30, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $215.00 price target.

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained a Hold rating on Applied Materials today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $89.33, close to its 52-week high of $90.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Moore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 61.2% success rate. Moore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Instruments, Lam Research, and Kla-Tencor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Applied Materials is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $85.94.

