Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT), Ameresco (AMRC) and Cummins (CMI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT), Ameresco (AMRC) and Cummins (CMI).

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT)

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth reiterated a Buy rating on Allegiant Travel Company yesterday and set a price target of $290.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $230.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 57.2% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as United Airlines Holdings, Frontier Group Holdings, and Southwest Airlines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allegiant Travel Company is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $280.14.

Ameresco (AMRC)

In a report released today, Pavel Molchanov from Raymond James initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Ameresco. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 59.4% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxeon Solar Technologies, Nextera Energy Partners, and Clean Energy Fuels.

Ameresco has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.80.

Cummins (CMI)

In a report released today, Felix Boeschen from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Cummins. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $255.61, close to its 52-week high of $277.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Boeschen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 71.0% success rate. Boeschen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Wabash National, and Federal Signal.

Cummins has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $277.00, a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

