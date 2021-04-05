Analysts Conflicted on These Conglomerates Names: Air Canada (OtherACDVF) and Russel Metals (OtherRUSMF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Air Canada (ACDVF) and Russel Metals (RUSMF).

Air Canada (ACDVF)

BMO Capital analyst Fadi Chamoun maintained a Buy rating on Air Canada today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Chamoun is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 82.1% success rate. Chamoun covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, TFI International, and Canadian Railway.

Air Canada has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.91, which is a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$28.00 price target.

Russel Metals (RUSMF)

In a report released today, Devin Dodge from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Russel Metals, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.28, close to its 52-week high of $21.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is ranked #1551 out of 7423 analysts.

Russel Metals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.44, which is a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Scotiabank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$26.50 price target.

