Analysts Are Neutral on Top Utilities Stocks: Southwestern Energy (SWN), Range Resources (RRC)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Southwestern Energy (SWN) and Range Resources (RRC) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Southwestern Energy (SWN)

In a report released today, John Gerdes from MKM Partners maintained a Hold rating on Southwestern Energy, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerdes is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.0% and a 41.5% success rate. Gerdes covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Continental Resources, and Comstock Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Southwestern Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $2.23, representing a -19.8% downside. In a report issued on April 24, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Range Resources (RRC)

Piper Sandler analyst Kashy Harrison maintained a Hold rating on Range Resources today and set a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -28.0% and a 19.0% success rate. Harrison covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Magnolia Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Range Resources with a $3.21 average price target, representing a -45.6% downside. In a report released today, MKM Partners also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $6.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.