Analysts Are Neutral on Top Utilities Stocks: Southwestern Energy (SWN), Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Southwestern Energy (SWN) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Southwestern Energy (SWN)

In a report issued on August 17, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Southwestern Energy, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -13.4% and a 32.5% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

Southwestern Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.30, implying a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $3.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

In a report issued on August 17, Michael Harvey from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Crescent Point Energy, with a price target of C$2.75. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 45.9% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Advantage Oil & Gas, and Paramount Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crescent Point Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.92.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.