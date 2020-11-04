Analysts Are Neutral on Top Utilities Stocks: Pine Cliff Energy (PIFYF), Penn Virginia (PVAC)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Pine Cliff Energy (PIFYF) and Penn Virginia (PVAC) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Pine Cliff Energy (PIFYF)

In a report released today, Anthony Petrucci from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Pine Cliff Energy, with a price target of C$0.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.24, equals to its 52-week high of $0.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrucci is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -21.2% and a 26.1% success rate. Petrucci covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and PrairieSky Royalty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Pine Cliff Energy with a $0.19 average price target.

Penn Virginia (PVAC)

In a report released today, Jeff Grampp from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Penn Virginia, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -34.2% and a 17.5% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Oil And Gas, SilverBow Resources, and Evolution Petroleum.

Penn Virginia has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $9.00.

