Analysts Are Neutral on Top Utilities Stocks: BP (BP), DTE Energy (DTE)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on BP (BP) and DTE Energy (DTE) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

BP (BP)

Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Richardson maintained a Hold rating on BP yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Richardson has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.2% and a 43.1% success rate. Richardson covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Cimarex Energy, Devon Energy, and Diamondback.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BP is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.77.

DTE Energy (DTE)

In a report released yesterday, Durgesh Chopra from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on DTE Energy, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $136.58, close to its 52-week high of $141.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Chopra is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 68.4% success rate. Chopra covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as American Electric Power, Edison International, and Centerpoint Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DTE Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $140.75, which is a 3.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Wolfe Research also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $139.00 price target.

