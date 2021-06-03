Analysts Are Neutral on Top Technology Stocks: NetApp (NTAP), nCino (NCNO)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on NetApp (NTAP) and nCino (NCNO) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

NetApp (NTAP)

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Hold rating on NetApp yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $77.06, close to its 52-week high of $80.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 60.2% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NetApp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $84.00, implying a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, Evercore ISI also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

nCino (NCNO)

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson assigned a Hold rating to nCino yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $61.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.5% and a 69.9% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Duck Creek Technologies, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

nCino has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.00.

