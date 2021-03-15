Analysts Are Neutral on Top Technology Stocks: Microvision (MVIS), AT&T (T)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Microvision (MVIS) and AT&T (T) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Microvision (MVIS)

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Microvision. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 47.1% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, Magic Software Enterprises, and Voyager Digital (Canada).

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Microvision.

AT&T (T)

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained a Hold rating on AT&T today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 65.4% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and Digital Turbine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AT&T with a $31.88 average price target, a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

