Analysts Are Neutral on Top Technology Stocks: Fiserv (FISV), 2U (TWOU)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Fiserv (FISV) and 2U (TWOU) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Fiserv (FISV)

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained a Hold rating on Fiserv today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $110.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Faucette is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 85.9% success rate. Faucette covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Fidelity National Info, and DXC Technology Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fiserv with a $134.00 average price target, which is a 23.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

2U (TWOU)

In a report released today, Josh Baer from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on 2U, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $54.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Baer is ranked #1045 out of 7308 analysts.

2U has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.33, implying an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

