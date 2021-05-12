Analysts Are Neutral on Top Technology Stocks: DoorDash (DASH)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and DoorDash (DASH) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

DoorDash (DASH)

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on DoorDash on May 5. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $124.54, close to its 52-week low of $114.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.3% and a 72.7% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, LiveRamp Holdings, and ANGI Homeservices.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DoorDash with a $176.67 average price target.

