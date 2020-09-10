Analysts Are Neutral on Top Technology Stocks: Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF), Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) and Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

In a report released yesterday, Sandeep Deshpande from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Dialog Semiconductor, with a price target of EUR41.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Deshpande is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 63.6% success rate. Deshpande covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Ingenico Group – GCS, and ASM International.

Dialog Semiconductor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.58.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

Oddo BHF analyst Stephane Houri upgraded Infineon Technologies AG to Hold today and set a price target of EUR25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.19, close to its 52-week high of $28.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Houri is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 44.8% success rate. Houri covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, Adyen, and Adyen.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Infineon Technologies AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.30.

