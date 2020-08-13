Analysts Are Neutral on Top Technology Stocks: Cisco Systems (CSCO), II-VI (IIVI)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Cisco Systems (CSCO) and II-VI (IIVI) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

In a report released today, Rod Hall from Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating on Cisco Systems, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Hall is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 48.5% success rate. Hall covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Avaya Holdings, F5 Networks, and Corning.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cisco Systems with a $49.65 average price target, representing a 13.4% upside. In a report issued on August 7, Cleveland Research also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

II-VI (IIVI)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux downgraded II-VI to Hold today and set a price target of $43.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $50.41, close to its 52-week high of $52.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 58.7% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

II-VI has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.25, which is a 2.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

