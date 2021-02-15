Analysts Are Neutral on Top Technology Stocks: ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)
Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.
ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)
In a report issued on December 3, Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on ChannelAdvisor, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.49, close to its 52-week high of $28.94.
According to TipRanks.com, Sebastian is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 39.0% and a 78.1% success rate. Sebastian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Playtika Holding, and Paypal Holdings.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ChannelAdvisor with a $33.50 average price target.
See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>
TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.