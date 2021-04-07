Analysts Are Neutral on Top Services Stocks: UniFirst (UNF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and UniFirst (UNF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

UniFirst (UNF)

Robert W. Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained a Hold rating on UniFirst on March 31 and set a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $223.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 70.6% success rate. Wittmann covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Terminix Global Holdings, ARAMARK Holdings, and ABM Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for UniFirst with a $240.00 average price target.

