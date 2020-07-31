Analysts Are Neutral on Top Services Stocks: Shake Shack (SHAK), Expedia (EXPE)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Shake Shack (SHAK) and Expedia (EXPE) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Shake Shack (SHAK)

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Hold rating on Shake Shack today and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $55.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 54.5% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Del Taco Restaurants, and Dine Brands Global.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shake Shack is a Hold with an average price target of $51.08, which is a -5.2% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Expedia (EXPE)

Needham analyst Brad Erickson assigned a Hold rating to Expedia today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $84.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 53.4% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiverr International, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Expedia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.18, representing a 13.4% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

