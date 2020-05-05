Analysts Are Neutral on Top Services Stocks: Performance Food Group (PFGC), Ranger Energy Services (RNGR)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Performance Food Group (PFGC) and Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Performance Food Group (PFGC)

Barclays analyst Jeff Bernstein maintained a Hold rating on Performance Food Group yesterday and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 65.0% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Dine Brands Global.

Performance Food Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.17, representing a 51.9% upside. In a report issued on April 23, BMO Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $29.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ranger Energy Services (RNGR)

In a report released yesterday, David Anderson from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Ranger Energy Services, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.6% and a 36.0% success rate. Anderson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Ranger Energy Services has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.25, implying a 64.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.