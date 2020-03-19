Analysts Are Neutral on Top Services Stocks: Kforce (KFRC), Darden (DRI)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Kforce (KFRC) and Darden (DRI) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Kforce (KFRC)

In a report released yesterday, Kevin Mcveigh from Credit Suisse reiterated a Hold rating on Kforce, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcveigh is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 53.8% success rate. Mcveigh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Heidrick & Struggles, ARAMARK Holdings, and Robert Half.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kforce is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.00.

Darden (DRI)

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Hold rating on Darden today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.20, close to its 52-week low of $26.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.9% and a 47.7% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Del Taco Restaurants, Dine Brands Global, and Cheesecake Factory.

Darden has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $107.14, representing a 217.6% upside. In a report issued on March 10, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

