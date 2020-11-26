Analysts Are Neutral on Top Services Stocks: Invesque (MHIVF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Invesque (MHIVF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Invesque (MHIVF)

National Bank analyst National Bank maintained a Hold rating on Invesque on November 24 and set a price target of C$2.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.91, close to its 52-week low of $1.48.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Invesque is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.59, implying a 24.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 12, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $2.25 price target.

