Analysts Are Neutral on Top Services Stocks: Healthcare Services (HCSG)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Healthcare Services (HCSG) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Healthcare Services (HCSG)

Robert W. Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained a Hold rating on Healthcare Services on March 3 and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 70.7% success rate. Wittmann covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Terminix Global Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and ARAMARK Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Healthcare Services is a Hold with an average price target of $31.00, which is a -1.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Northland Securities also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $33.00 price target.

