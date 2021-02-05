Analysts Are Neutral on Top Services Stocks: Fleetcor Technologies (FLT), Yum! Brands (YUM)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) and Yum! Brands (YUM) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Fleetcor Technologies (FLT)

In a report released today, Timothy Chiodo from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Fleetcor Technologies, with a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $258.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiodo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 43.1% and a 78.0% success rate. Chiodo covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Paypal Holdings, Square, and WEX.

Fleetcor Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $276.80, a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Yum! Brands (YUM)

In a report released today, Lauren Silberman from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Yum! Brands, with a price target of $108.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $104.63, close to its 52-week high of $110.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Silberman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 72.8% success rate. Silberman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack In The Box, McDonald’s, and Starbucks.

Yum! Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $112.75.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on YUM: