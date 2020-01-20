Analysts Are Neutral on Top Services Stocks: Crossamerica Partners (CAPL), Comcast (CMCSA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Crossamerica Partners (CAPL), Comcast (CMCSA) and Blue Apron Holdings (APRN) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Crossamerica Partners (CAPL)

In a report issued on January 17, Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Crossamerica Partners, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.72, close to its 52-week high of $19.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 67.5% success rate. Scotto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Western Midstream Partners, Cheniere Energy Partners, and Dcp Midstream Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Crossamerica Partners with a $18.67 average price target, which is a 2.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, Wells Fargo also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $19.00 price target.

Comcast (CMCSA)

RBC Capital analyst Kutgun Maral maintained a Hold rating on Comcast on January 17 and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.50, close to its 52-week high of $47.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Maral is ranked #2939 out of 5850 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Comcast with a $52.25 average price target, implying a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

Blue Apron Holdings (APRN)

RBC Capital analyst Shweta Khajuria maintained a Hold rating on Blue Apron Holdings on January 17 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.02, close to its 52-week low of $4.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Khajuria is ranked #4442 out of 5850 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Blue Apron Holdings with a $8.00 average price target.

