Analysts Are Neutral on Top Services Stocks: Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN), Andlauer Healthcare Group (ANDHF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) and Andlauer Healthcare Group (ANDHF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

In a report released today, Michael Wiederhorn from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Cross Country Healthcare. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 72.5% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, The Ensign Group, and Addus Homecare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cross Country Healthcare is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00, a 19.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Credit Suisse also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $7.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.