Analysts Are Neutral on Top Services Stocks: Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO), Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) and Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained a Hold rating on Clear Channel Outdoor today and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 62.3% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Interpublic Group of Companies, and Live Nation Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Clear Channel Outdoor is a Hold with an average price target of $1.10, a -8.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 9, Barrington also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT)

Morgan Stanley analyst Tejas Savant maintained a Hold rating on Adaptive Biotechnologies today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.65, close to its 52-week high of $54.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Savant is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 66.7% success rate. Savant covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pacific Biosciences, Guardant Health, and NanoString Tech.

Adaptive Biotechnologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.