Analysts Are Neutral on Top Services Stocks: Chipotle (CMG), Canadian Pacific (CP)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Chipotle (CMG) and Canadian Pacific (CP) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Chipotle (CMG)

In a report released yesterday, Jeff Bernstein from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Chipotle, with a price target of $890.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1121.49, close to its 52-week high of $1187.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 66.9% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Performance Food Group, and Brinker International.

Chipotle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1204.88, implying an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1200.00 price target.

Canadian Pacific (CP)

In a report released yesterday, Brandon Oglenski from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Canadian Pacific, with a price target of C$375.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $274.69, close to its 52-week high of $280.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Oglenski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 58.7% success rate. Oglenski covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Knight Transportation, Kansas City Southern, and Werner Enterprises.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Pacific with a $296.96 average price target, implying an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Desjardins also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$374.00 price target.

