Analysts Are Neutral on Top Services Stocks: Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), Walt Disney (DIS)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) and Walt Disney (DIS) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

In a report released today, Nick Setyan from Wedbush maintained a Hold rating on Cheesecake Factory, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.52, close to its 52-week low of $14.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 51.8% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Del Taco Restaurants, Dine Brands Global, and BJ’s Restaurants.

Cheesecake Factory has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $25.43, representing a 24.0% upside. In a report issued on April 21, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Walt Disney (DIS)

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Walt Disney. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $101.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 62.4% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, Nielsen Holdings, and World Wrestling.

Walt Disney has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $121.57, representing a 19.8% upside. In a report issued on April 27, RBC Capital also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

