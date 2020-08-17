Analysts Are Neutral on Top Materials Stocks: Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) and Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

National Bank analyst Mike Parkin maintained a Hold rating on Kirkland Lake Gold today and set a price target of C$76.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.24, close to its 52-week high of $57.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkin is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.6% and a 36.2% success rate. Parkin covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Barrick Gold, Kinross Gold, and Yamana Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kirkland Lake Gold with a $56.98 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

In a report released today, Chris Thompson from PI Financial maintained a Hold rating on Fortuna Silver Mines, with a price target of C$8.60. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.58, close to its 52-week high of $7.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 52.9% and a 72.5% success rate. Thompson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Bear Resources, Pan American Silver, and Silvercorp Metals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fortuna Silver Mines with a $7.58 average price target, implying a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$10.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.