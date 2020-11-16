Analysts Are Neutral on Top Materials Stocks: Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM), The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (TGODF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) and The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (TGODF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines received a Hold rating and a C$10.50 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto on November 14. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.12, close to its 52-week high of $8.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 61.4% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Hecla Mining Company.

Fortuna Silver Mines has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.39.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (TGODF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley maintained a Hold rating on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings on November 11 and set a price target of C$0.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.22, close to its 52-week low of $0.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 58.7% success rate. Dley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Canadian Tire, and Primo Water.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $0.19.

