Analysts Are Neutral on Top Materials Stocks: Avery Dennison (AVY), Yamana Gold (AUY)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Avery Dennison (AVY) and Yamana Gold (AUY) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Avery Dennison (AVY)

BMO Capital analyst John McNulty maintained a Hold rating on Avery Dennison today and set a price target of $129.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $128.33.

According to TipRanks.com, McNulty is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 56.9% success rate. McNulty covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and RPM International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Avery Dennison with a $122.75 average price target.

Yamana Gold (AUY)

In a report released today, Jackie Przybylowski from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Yamana Gold, with a price target of $8.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.28, close to its 52-week high of $7.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Przybylowski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 50.0% success rate. Przybylowski covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, First Quantum Minerals, and Osisko Gold Royalties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Yamana Gold with a $7.05 average price target.

