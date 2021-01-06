Analysts Are Neutral on Top Materials Stocks: Agnico Eagle (AEM), Roxgold (ROGFF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Agnico Eagle (AEM) and Roxgold (ROGFF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Agnico Eagle (AEM)

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Hold rating on Agnico Eagle on January 4 and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $74.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.6% and a 51.6% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agnico Eagle is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $94.32.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Roxgold (ROGFF)

In a report issued on January 4, Wayne Lam from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Roxgold, with a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.29, close to its 52-week high of $1.48.

Lam has an average return of 9.1% when recommending Roxgold.

According to TipRanks.com, Lam is ranked #1570 out of 7185 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Roxgold with a $2.03 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.