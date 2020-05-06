Analysts Are Neutral on Top Materials Stocks: Agnico Eagle (AEM), Pretium Resources (PVG)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Agnico Eagle (AEM) and Pretium Resources (PVG) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Agnico Eagle (AEM)

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Hold rating on Agnico Eagle on May 4 and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $62.91, close to its 52-week high of $64.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 62.5% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agnico Eagle is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $63.38.

Pretium Resources (PVG)

In a report issued on May 4, Mark Mihaljevic from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Pretium Resources, with a price target of C$10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihaljevic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 56.7% success rate. Mihaljevic covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hecla Mining Company, Torex Gold Resources, and Pan American Silver.

Pretium Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.01, a 34.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

