Analysts Are Neutral on Top Healthcare Stocks: Teladoc (TDOC)
Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Teladoc (TDOC) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.
Teladoc (TDOC)
In a report issued on November 11, Allen Lutz from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Hold rating on Teladoc, with a price target of $245.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $198.77.
Lutz has an average return of 27.7% when recommending Teladoc.
According to TipRanks.com, Lutz is ranked #3762 out of 7119 analysts.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Teladoc is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $252.19, representing a 27.4% upside. In a report issued on October 29, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.
