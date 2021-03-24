Analysts Are Neutral on Top Healthcare Stocks: NeoGenomics (NEO), Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on NeoGenomics (NEO) and Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

NeoGenomics (NEO)

Raymond James analyst Andrew Cooper reiterated a Hold rating on NeoGenomics today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $47.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 58.3% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Idexx Laboratories, and Progenity.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for NeoGenomics with a $63.57 average price target.

Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

In a report released today, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Adverum Biotechnologies. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.26, close to its 52-week low of $8.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 63.5% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Allogene Therapeutics, and Voyager Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Adverum Biotechnologies with a $26.40 average price target.

