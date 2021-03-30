Analysts Are Neutral on Top Healthcare Stocks: Evolus (EOLS), Liquidia Technologies (LQDA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Evolus (EOLS) and Liquidia Technologies (LQDA) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Evolus (EOLS)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan maintained a Hold rating on Evolus today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -2.7% and a 45.2% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Evolus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.83, which is a 34.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Truist Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Liquidia Technologies (LQDA)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Hold rating on Liquidia Technologies, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.42, close to its 52-week low of $2.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 46.9% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Liquidia Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.