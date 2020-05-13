Analysts Are Neutral on Top Healthcare Stocks: Envista Holdings (NVST), Varex Imaging (VREX)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Envista Holdings (NVST) and Varex Imaging (VREX) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Envista Holdings (NVST)

Credit Suisse analyst Erin Wright maintained a Hold rating on Envista Holdings today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Wright is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 61.5% success rate. Wright covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phibro Animal Health, Quest Diagnostics, and Fulgent Genetics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Envista Holdings with a $22.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Varex Imaging (VREX)

Jefferies analyst Anthony Petrone maintained a Hold rating on Varex Imaging today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.11, close to its 52-week low of $16.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrone is ranked #720 out of 6546 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Varex Imaging is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.50, implying a 58.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $25.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on VREX: