Analysts Are Neutral on Top Healthcare Stocks: Conmed (CNMD), Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Conmed (CNMD) and Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Conmed (CNMD)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Conmed. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $136.44, close to its 52-week high of $140.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 70.8% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Conmed is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $155.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Teva Pharmaceutical. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 42.6% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Teva Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.50.

