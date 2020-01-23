Analysts Are Neutral on Top Financial Stocks: RLI (RLI), Preferred Bank (PFBC)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on RLI (RLI) and Preferred Bank (PFBC) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

RLI (RLI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Randy Binner maintained a Hold rating on RLI yesterday and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.03, close to its 52-week high of $99.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 64.4% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Health Insurance Innovations.

RLI has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $85.00.

Preferred Bank (PFBC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Steve Moss reiterated a Hold rating on Preferred Bank yesterday and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.09, close to its 52-week high of $60.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 54.6% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

Preferred Bank has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $60.40, a 0.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Raymond James also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $56.00 price target.

