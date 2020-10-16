Analysts Are Neutral on Top Financial Stocks: Old Mutual Ltd. (ODMUF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Old Mutual Ltd. (ODMUF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Old Mutual Ltd. (ODMUF)

Barclays analyst Larissa Van Deventer maintained a Hold rating on Old Mutual Ltd. on August 10 and set a price target of £0.74. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Deventer is ranked #5282 out of 7018 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Old Mutual Ltd. with a $0.85 average price target.

