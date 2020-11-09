Analysts Are Neutral on Top Financial Stocks: Mid-America Apartment (MAA), Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Mid-America Apartment (MAA) and Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Mid-America Apartment (MAA)

Jefferies analyst Jonathan Petersen maintained a Hold rating on Mid-America Apartment on July 29 and set a price target of $123.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $122.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Petersen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 67.1% success rate. Petersen covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Storage Affiliates, National Retail Properties, and First Industrial Realty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mid-America Apartment with a $134.00 average price target, which is an 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $136.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

In a report issued on July 29, Peter Abramowitz from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Hudson Pacific Properties, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.90, close to its 52-week low of $16.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Abramowitz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.0% and a 20.0% success rate. Abramowitz covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Highwoods Properties, and Douglas Emmett.

Hudson Pacific Properties has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.50, which is a 14.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Mizuho Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $22.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.