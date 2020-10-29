Analysts Are Neutral on Top Financial Stocks: Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC), Coresite Realty (COR)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC) and Coresite Realty (COR) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC)

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Hold rating on Marsh & Mclennan Companies today and set a price target of $113.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $107.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 57.8% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, United Insurance Holdings, and Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Marsh & Mclennan Companies with a $123.25 average price target.

Coresite Realty (COR)

In a report released today, Ari Klein from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Coresite Realty, with a price target of $122.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $119.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Klein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 57.1% success rate. Klein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Park Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coresite Realty is a Hold with an average price target of $131.00.

