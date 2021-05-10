Analysts Are Neutral on Top Financial Stocks: Choice Properties Real Estate Investment (PPRQF), Artis Real Estate Investment (ARESF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment (PPRQF) and Artis Real Estate Investment (ARESF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment (PPRQF)

In a report released today, Jenny Ma from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment, with a price target of C$14.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Ma is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 66.7% success rate. Ma covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, RioCan Real Estate Investment, and Artis Real Estate Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment is a Hold with an average price target of $12.09, implying a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, TD Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$15.00 price target.

Artis Real Estate Investment (ARESF)

CIBC analyst Dean Wilkinson reiterated a Hold rating on Artis Real Estate Investment today and set a price target of C$12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.85, close to its 52-week high of $9.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilkinson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 67.1% success rate. Wilkinson covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Choice Properties Real Estate Investment, RioCan Real Estate Investment, and Boardwalk REIT.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Artis Real Estate Investment with a $9.62 average price target, implying an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$11.00 price target.

