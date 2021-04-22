Analysts Are Neutral on Top Financial Stocks: Blackstone Group (BX), Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Blackstone Group (BX), Discover Financial Services (DFS) and SEI Investments Company (SEIC) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Blackstone Group (BX)

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski assigned a Hold rating to Blackstone Group today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $80.31, close to its 52-week high of $80.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 67.9% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and Solar Senior Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Blackstone Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $79.72, implying a 0.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained a Hold rating on Discover Financial Services today and set a price target of $114.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $98.40, close to its 52-week high of $104.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Graseck is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 53.8% success rate. Graseck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital One Financial, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Synchrony Financial.

Discover Financial Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $109.57, which is a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $97.00 price target.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ryan Kenny maintained a Hold rating on SEI Investments Company today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $63.01, close to its 52-week high of $63.67.

SEI Investments Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $71.00, which is a 13.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

