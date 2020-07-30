Analysts Are Neutral on Top Financial Stocks: Apollo Global Management (APO), Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Apollo Global Management (APO) and Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained a Hold rating on Apollo Global Management today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $54.03, close to its 52-week high of $55.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 59.5% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Focus Financial Partners, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and New Mountain Finance.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Apollo Global Management with a $51.54 average price target.

Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC)

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Hold rating on Marsh & Mclennan Companies today and set a price target of $109.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $115.58, close to its 52-week high of $119.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 59.0% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, United Insurance Holdings, and Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Marsh & Mclennan Companies with a $109.00 average price target.

