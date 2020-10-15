Analysts Are Neutral on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Sleep Number (SNBR), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Sleep Number (SNBR), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and Whirlpool (WHR) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Sleep Number (SNBR)

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Hold rating on Sleep Number today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $64.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.3% and a 80.0% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Casey’s General.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sleep Number is a Hold with an average price target of $62.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained a Hold rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.64, close to its 52-week low of $33.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 61.6% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Community Health, and HCA Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Walgreens Boots Alliance is a Hold with an average price target of $38.78, which is a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Whirlpool (WHR)

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh maintained a Hold rating on Whirlpool today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $202.00, close to its 52-week high of $205.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 51.4% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wesco International, HD Supply Holdings, and Fastenal Company.

Whirlpool has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $160.00, representing a -20.1% downside. In a report released yesterday, Cleveland Research also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

