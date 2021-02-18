Analysts Are Neutral on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Sleep Number (SNBR), LKQ (LKQ)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Sleep Number (SNBR) and LKQ (LKQ) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Sleep Number (SNBR)

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Hold rating on Sleep Number today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $121.24, close to its 52-week high of $133.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.3% and a 68.8% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Williams-Sonoma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Sleep Number with a $129.50 average price target, a -4.4% downside from current levels. In a report released today, UBS also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $135.00 price target.

LKQ (LKQ)

In a report released today, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on LKQ. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.61, close to its 52-week high of $40.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 54.8% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Beacon Roofing Supply, Genuine Parts Company, and Wesco International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for LKQ with a $41.33 average price target.

