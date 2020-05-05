Analysts Are Neutral on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Polaris (PII), Ferrari (RACE)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Polaris (PII) and Ferrari (RACE) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Polaris (PII)

BMO Capital analyst Gerrick Johnson maintained a Hold rating on Polaris today and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $70.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 48.6% success rate. Johnson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Camping World Holdings, Winnebago Industries, and Activision Blizzard.

Polaris has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $71.00, implying a 1.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

Ferrari (RACE)

J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman maintained a Hold rating on Ferrari today and set a price target of $133.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $155.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Brinkman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 60.9% success rate. Brinkman covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, Visteon, and Gentex.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ferrari is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $161.37.

